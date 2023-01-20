Rolling Stones Have Joined TikTok

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have officially joined TikTok. With a new TikTok home @TheRollingStones, the move enables creators from around the world to access the band's full music catalogue on the platform, giving the TikTok community the ability to use the group's iconic tracks in their video creations.
To celebrate their onboarding, TikTok will be launching the official hashtag #TheRollingStones. Creators can get involved by sharing their best covers and remixes - whether it's a sped-up version or an acoustic rendition of their favourite song by the band - as well as clips of fans trying to move like Jagger, rock like Keith, or show off their best Stones-inspired looks.
Fans on TikTok can also enjoy a brand new guest playlist curated by the band, which features 44 hit tunes from their catalogue including "Start Me Up", "It's Only Rock 'N Roll (But I Like It)", "Miss You", "Angie", "Beast Of Burden", and more.
There has been incredible demand for The Rolling Stones as the community have been clamouring for the bands catalogue. The hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones have over 500 million views combined prior to the band's onboarding, with creators paying homage to the group's incredible contribution to music through instrumental covers, 'finish the lyric' challenges, Keith Richard appreciation posts and their best Mick Jagger singing impressions.
Jagger will also be joining TikTok with his own personal account (@jagger); he joins band mate Keith Richards who arrived on the platform last year (@officialkeef). Fans can follow both accounts as well as the band's official channel, which will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content from live shows, studio recording & more. The band have also posted their first videos, featuring rare archive footage and encouraging fans to perform, move and dress like the Stones.
Watch a new video trailer for the band's move to TikTok here.
Rolling Stones Classic 'Sympathy for the Devil' Gets Country Makeover
Rolling Stones Share 'Wild Horses' Video From GRRR Live!
The Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'Wild Horses'
The Rolling Stones Wrapped Up 60th Anniversary Tour (2022 In Review)
David Crosby Dead At 81- Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set- Rolling Stones- Enter Shikari- more
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more
Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp- Mastodon and Gojira North America Tour- Slash- Clutch- more
Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more
Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Rolling Stones Have Joined TikTok
Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set
Enter Shikari Say '(pls) set me on fire' With New Video
New Found Glory Unplug For 'The Story So Far' Video
Alter Bridge Release Video For New Pawns & Kings Single 'Holiday'
Hardcore Supergroup OFF! Release Video To Preview Free LSD Film
Arielle Announces '73 Album With Title Track Video