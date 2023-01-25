August Burns Red Deliver 'Backfire' Video

.

August Burns Red have released a music video for their brand new single, "Backfire". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Death Below", which will arrive on March 24th.

The band said of the track, "'Backfire' is song that musically is a punch in the face, and we wrote the lyrics to follow suit. The song is about choosing who you follow wisely, and not allowing people you've never met to influence the decisions you make in life. 'Backfire' ticks all the boxes when it comes to an ABR song."

The album features guest spots from guitarist Jason Richardson, as well as Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage, JT Cavey of ERRA, and Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath.

"Death Below" Tracklisting:
"Premonition"
"The Cleansing"
"Ancestry" (Feat. Jesse Leach)
"Tightrope" (Feat. Jason Richardson)
"Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap"
"Backfire"
"Revival"
"Sevink"
"Dark Divide"
"Deadbolt"
"The Abyss" (Feat. JT Cavey)
"Reckoning" (Feat. Spencer Chamberlain)


