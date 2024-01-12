August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event

(Atom Splitter) August Burns Red are extending the celebration around their 20th anniversary! At the May 3 performance from last year's anniversary tour at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, the band had a crew come out to film the entire show.
The multi-cam footage has been edited into a 90-minute, full-show performance, with professionally mixed audio. It will air on Saturday, February 3 at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The band members will be interacting with fans during the event, so you can "ABR and chill" on the couch.
"Winter sucks so let's do something together," the band says. "Join us on Saturday, February 3, for a special livestream of our 20 Year Anniversary show from Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA. We filmed and recorded the entire show, and had the footage and audio professionally edited and mixed. The five of us will be hanging out with everyone in the chat during the stream, so let's share memories, reminisce, and have a great time together." Find more details here.
ABR will also release a double LP live album, 20 Year Tour Live, taken from dates across the 20 Year Anniversary Tour from 2023. The LP is available to pre-order now in three different variants, and will begin shipping in mid-to-late February.
"Also, we're stoked to announce that we've put together a new live album from our 20 Year Anniversary Tour," ABR shares. "Every night on tour, we recorded the audio for each set. Then, we picked our favorite songs from different cities all over North America and put together the album. It was the perfect way for us to wrap up our 20-year anniversary, and be able to relive those shows forever."
20 YEAR TOUR LIVE TRACK LISTING:
SIDE A:
"Intro"
"Fault Line" (Tempe, AZ)
"Truth of a Liar" (Toronto, ON)
"Marianas Trench" (Nashville, TN)
"Empire" (Denver, CO)
"Martyr" (Dallas, TX)
SIDE B:
"Ancestry" (Atlanta, GA)
"Eleventh Hour" (Quebec City, QC)
"Carpe Diem" (Philadelphia, PA)
"Invisible Enemy" (Worcester, MA)
"Meddler" (Anaheim, CA)
SIDE C:
"Your Little Suburbia Is in Ruins" (Salt Lake City, UT)
"Backfire" (Detroit, MI)
"Laniakea" (St. Louis, MO)
"Provision" (Portland, OR)
"Ghosts" (New York, NY)
SIDE D:
"Meridian" (Cleveland, OH)
"Back Burner" (Richmond, VA)
"Spirit Breaker" (Seattle, WA)
"Composure" (Charlotte, NC)
"White Washed" (Montreal, QC)
