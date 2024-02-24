August Burns Red have announced that they will be hitting the road this May for a short trek that they have dubbed "Spring Fling 2024" which will feature support from Fuming Mouth.
The tour will be kicking off on May 10th in Birmingham, AL at Iron City and will wrap up on May 15th in Chattanooga, TN at The Signal. The tour will be bookended with appearances at the Welcome To Rockville Festival and Sonic Temple.
"We can't wait to hit the road with our new pals in Fuming Mouth for a handful of shows in May," the band says. "It will be great to get back to some cities we haven't played in years, and to play a few killer festivals along the way. See ya this Spring!"
5/9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival*
5/10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
5/11 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
5/13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
5/14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
5/15 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*
*Festival Dates
August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event
August Burns Red Announce Death Below European Tour
August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival
August Burns Red Announce Rescue & Restore 10th Anniversary Tour
Beatles Biopics About Each Member Coming From Director Sam Mendes- Kansas Star Phil Ehart Suffers 'Major Heart Attack'- more
Linkin Park To Look Back With 'Papercuts' Album And Share Unreleased Song- Judas Priest Stream New Song 'The Serpent and the King'- more
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2
Beatles Biopics About Each Member Coming From Director Sam Mendes
Kansas Star Phil Ehart Suffers 'Major Heart Attack'
Ace Frehley On The End Of Democracy In KISS
Joe Bonamassa Announces 'Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra'
August Burns Red Announce Spring Fling 2024
Bayside Unleash 'The Devils' To Announce New Album
Yes Share New 'Mirror In The Sky' Video
Motorhead Deliver 'The Lost Tapes'