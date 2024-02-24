August Burns Red Announce Spring Fling 2024

August Burns Red have announced that they will be hitting the road this May for a short trek that they have dubbed "Spring Fling 2024" which will feature support from Fuming Mouth.

The tour will be kicking off on May 10th in Birmingham, AL at Iron City and will wrap up on May 15th in Chattanooga, TN at The Signal. The tour will be bookended with appearances at the Welcome To Rockville Festival and Sonic Temple.

"We can't wait to hit the road with our new pals in Fuming Mouth for a handful of shows in May," the band says. "It will be great to get back to some cities we haven't played in years, and to play a few killer festivals along the way. See ya this Spring!"

5/9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival*

5/10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

5/11 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

5/13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

5/14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

5/15 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*

*Festival Dates

Related Stories

August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event

August Burns Red Announce Death Below European Tour

August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival

August Burns Red Announce Rescue & Restore 10th Anniversary Tour

News > August Burns Red