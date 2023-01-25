.

Slash Guests In Michael Monroe's 'I Live Too Fast To Die Young' Video

Bruce Henne | Published 01-25-2023

Slash Guests In Michael Monroe's 'I Live Too Fast To Die Young' Video Album cover art

(hennemusic) Michael Monroe has released a video for the title track to his latest album, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young", which features a guest appearance by Slash on lead guitar.

"Slash is one of the nicest guys that I know and one of rock's greatest guitarists as he's maintained the spontaneity, the human touch and the heartfelt kick-ass attitude in his playing" says Monroe. "I figured this would be a good one for him to play a solo on, he said he loved the song and that it's super catchy!"

"Having Slash play an absolutely ripping guitar solo on it was a real honor," adds guitarist Rich Jones, "and it's since become a fan favorite in our live shows."

Monroe recorded his tenth studio set at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021.

"This one started life as just a song title - a tongue-in-cheek nod to Vivienne Westwood's 'Too Fast To Live, Too Young To Die' t-shirts after I had been gifted one by a fan in Japan," explains Jones about the inspiration for the song. "It's a reference to Michael's seemingly boundless energy and the fact that he's still kicking ass after all these years."

Read more and check out the new video featuring Slash here.


hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

advertisement

