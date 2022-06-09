Michael Monroe Streams Everybody's Nobody Video

(hennemusic) Hanoi Rocks icon Michael Monroe is streaming a video for "Everybody's Nobody", the latest single from his forthcoming album, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young."
"It's a tongue-in-cheek tale about letting go of the 'good old days' and finding the things that make you happy here and now," says Monroe. "A lot of artists in our position seem content to bask in the glow of nostalgia instead of striving to move forward. And since they never 'made it big', they'd rather claim that they never really wanted to.
"The title can also be about your own self-worth," adds Monroe, "everybody's at least been a nobody, and that's already an achievement in itself."
"Everybody's Nobody" follows "Murder The Summer Of Love" and "Can't Stop Falling Apart" as the third preview to Monroe's tenth studio album, which he recorded at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021.
Due June 10, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young" will be available in multiple formats, including CD Digipak, 12" Red Vinyl, Signed Limited Edition 12" Vinyl with Alternative Artwork, Digital Download, Streaming and special D2C bundles. Watch the video here.
Michael Monroe Can't Stop Falling Apart With New Video
Slash Appears On Michael Monroe's New Album
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black- Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show- Jack White- more
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black
Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show
Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video
Jerry Cantrell Delivers Hard To Know Video
Whitesnake Share Love Ain't No Stranger 2022 Remix Video
Clutch Tease New Single We Strive For Excellence
Michael Monroe Streams Everybody's Nobody Video
The Black Moods Take Over School For Youth Is Wasted On The Young Video