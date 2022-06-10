Michael Monroe Streams New Album 'I Live Too Fast To Die Young'

(hennemusic) Hanoi Rocks icon Michael Monroe is streaming his brand new studio album, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young", in sync with its release today, June 10th.
Monroe recorded his tenth studio set at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021 with a lineup that includes Steve Conte (guitars and vocals), Rich Jones (guitar, vocals), Karl Rockfist (drums) and Sami Yaffa (bass/vocals/guitar).
"This album has a great combination and balance of songs, and the collection tells a great overall story," says Monroe, who became internationally famous as frontman of the enormously influential Hanoi Rocks in the early '80s, "it has a lot of color and energy, and of course it is rock 'n' roll, but punk is also always going to be a part of who we are, that will never die."
Monroe previewed the album with the lead single, "Murder The Summer Of Love", and follow-up tracks "Can't Stop Falling Apart" and "Everybody's Nobody." Stream the album here.
