Michael Monroe Streams Rock Hard Festival Performance

Bruce Henne | 08-25-2022

Michael Monroe Album cover art
(hennemusic) Michael Monroe recently performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Rock Hard Festival, and pro-shot video of the Finnish rocker's full set is streaming online.

The June 5 appearance took place just days before Monroe released his latest album, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young." Monroe recorded his tenth studio set at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021 with a lineup that includes Steve Conte (guitars and vocals), Rich Jones (guitar, vocals), Karl Rockfist (drums) and Sami Yaffa (bass/vocals/guitar).

"This album has a great combination and balance of songs, and the collection tells a great overall story," says Monroe, who became internationally famous as frontman of the enormously influential Hanoi Rocks in the early '80s. "It has a lot of color and energy, and of course it is rock 'n' roll, but punk is also always going to be a part of who we are, that will never die."

Monroe will wrap up his current live dates with an August 27 show in Sheffield, UK and a September 23 performance in Helsinki. Stream pro-shot video of the full festival performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

