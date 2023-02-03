From Ashes To New Deliver 'Nightmare' Video

(SRO) From Ashes To New have delivered an intense and captivating new single "Nightmare," taken from their upcoming as-yet-titled fourth album due this summer via Better Noise Music.
"Nightmare" masterfully showcases dual vocalists Matt Brandyberry and Danny Case expertise in contrasting heavy rock anthemic choruses with nu-metal/rap rock verses.
"Nightmare" takes listeners through the emotions of being betrayed and the nightmares that result which are presented in the track's accompanying apocalyptic-themed music video directed by Josiahx (Distrubed, Miss May I).
"Betrayal by someone we trust happens to the best of us," says Case. "We befriend someone, let them in, build a connection and then all of a sudden they turn into someone unrecognizable. Someone you once trusted and cared for so deeply is now a backstabbing enemy. In a heartbeat, the person you once thought you knew is now gone. There aren't many things in life that cut quite as deep as betrayal. Erasing that person from your life and moving forward is the only way to wake up from the nightmare." Watch the video below:
