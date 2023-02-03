Motley Crue Star Shares First Photo Of New Lineup

Social media capture

Motley Crue's new touring guitarist John 5 took to social media on Friday (February 3rd) to share the first official photograph of the band's new lineup.

The band recruited the former Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie guitarists to take over live guitar duties for founding member Mick Mars, who was no longer able to tour due to his long battle with the spinal condition, Ankylosing spondylitis.

John 5 shared the new photograph via Instagram and captured the image, "john5official Ready to hit the road...[3 fire emojis] #TheWorldTour 2023 @thevinceneil @nikkisixxpixx @tommylee @john5official @rosshalfin."

Nikki Sixx shared late last month that the band had a successful first reherseal. Sixx tweeted on January 24th, "Well that was f***ing epic. @john5guitarist walks into rehearsal and we just rip the set from top to bottom seamlessly.

He added, "That took 90 minute's and then the next few hours we just laughed and told dumb rockstar war stories. @MotleyCrue DAY 1".

John 5 will make his live debut with the band on during two upcoming shows at the Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena in Atlantic City on February 10th and 11th, the warm up dates for the band's upcoming The World tour with Def Leppard.

Related Stories

Motley Crue To Begin Rehearsals With New Touring Guitarist John 5

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Cancels Festival Set Due To COVID

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announce Intimate U.S. Show

News > Motley Crue