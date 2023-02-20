The Hold Steady Announce Rough Trade Instore Events

The Hold Steady have announced that they will be doing a run of March UK instore appearances, ahead of the release of their new album "The Price of Progress", which arrives on March 31st.
They had this to say, "We are very excited to be celebrating our 20 year anniversary as a band, as well as our upcoming record The Price of Progress, with in store appearances at Rough Trade Stores in London, Bristol, and Nottingham.
"We'll be playing songs new and old as well as doing a signing for attendees. Come on down, say hello, and be a part of our first UK in store appearances in many years. Stay Positive!"
Wed 8 March - London Rough Trade East - Doors 7pm / Show 8pm
Thu 9 March - Bristol Rough Trade - Doors 12 Noon / Show 12:30pm
Thu 9 March - Nottingham Rough Trade - Doors 7pm / Show 7:45pm
Find ticket details here.
