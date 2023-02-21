Gideon 'Take Off' With New Visualizer

Alabama metalcore band Gideon have shared a visualizer for their new single "Take Off," which comes from their forthcoming album, "More Power. More Pain".

The album will be released by Equal Vision on March 17th. The band had this to say about the new album, "Buckle up -it's pedal to the metal from starting line to finish line on this heavy nu metal/hip-hop-infused track.

"File under 'Songs to quit your job to.' Soon to be blasted at a drag strip near you. Hold on tight, we're 'bout to 'Take Off.'" Watch the video and see the "More Power. More Pain." tracklisting below:

"Hell for a Man"

"Locked Out of Heaven"

"Push It Back"

"Too Much Is Never Enough"

"MORE POWER. MORE PAIN."

"Take Off"

"Damned If I Do (Damned If I Don't)"

"If You Love Me, Let Me Go"

"Off the Rails"

"The Final Nail"

"Midnight Blue"

"I Will Carry You"

"Back 2 Basics"

"Let 'Er Fly"

Atom Splitter shared this background on the band: Since forming in 2008 in Tuscaloosa, AL, Gideon had been making a name for themselves by defying convention, creating their own distinct sound and never settling for anything that was just run of the mill or ordinary. Rather, the band kept stretching the boundaries of their sound to great acclaim and to increasing commercial success. 2011's debut album, Costs, established them as powerhouse of the metalcore scene, but that's something the band simultaneously pushed away from it, incorporating elements of melodic hardcore and hardcore punk into the fold of their songs, but always with an underlying sense of positivity and defiance. Impressively prolific, the band released their next two full-lengths, Milestone and Calloused, on Facedown Records in 2012 and 2014 respectively, before signing to Equal Vision Records.

Their first album for EVR was 2017's Cold, followed by Out Of Control in 2019, a record that deservedly saw the band's profile rising steadily. And then, of course, the pandemic hit. And all that hard work and dedication, and the progress they'd made vanished in an instant. In fact, Gideon were mid-tour on that album cycle when touring came grinding to a halt and forced the band to return home to Alabama, frustrated and disillusioned with a situation that-like most touring bands-thought might mean the end of what they do. Thankfully, it didn't, which brings us to Gideon's sixth full-length studio album.

Recorded/mixed/mastered by Randy Lebouef at Graphic Nature Audio, MORE POWER. MORE PAIN. is a brutally intense burst of violent noise that both nods to the band's past, musically and thematically, but also establishes itself in its own context.

"We had to walk through fire and break down walls to get to this chapter," says Smelley. "We're done explaining why we are the way we are. This album is for the misunderstood, the dreamers, the broken, the damned, the ones that refuse to fall in line. When everything and everyone tells you to give up, your mind can take you to dark places. We came to realize that there was strength in that. Instead of letting it consume us, we fought like hell."

