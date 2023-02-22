Bleed the Sky Welcome New Singer and Recruit Chimaira's Mark Hunter For New Single

The Parasite cover art

(OMG) Bleed the Sky have welcomes their new vocalist, Monte Barnard and released a new single called "The Parasite" featuring guest vocalist Mark Hunter from Chimaira.

The band teamed up with director Eric DiCarlo (@ericdicarlo41) at Square Up Studios to direct the video. He is known for his work with Chelsea Grin, Attila, and Lorna Shore. Additional cinematography was done by Karl Whinnery of Hot Karl Productions and Ben Schigel of Spider Studios.

"I'm beyond excited to join forces with the legendary institution that is Bleed the Sky. Their music impacted me as part of a movement that was integral to my musical coming of age and frankly, I'm still pinching myself. The opportunity to create and add to their legacy is one I don't take lightly," says Monte Barnard.

Mark Hunter adds, "I am thrilled to lend my voice to the powerful sound of Bleed The Sky's 'The Parasite'. It's an honor to collaborate with such talented musicians and be a part of creating something truly unforgettable."

"'The Parasite' is about humanity's growing addiction to distraction from the ever encroaching horrors that occupy just outside the periphery of our day to day existence. We constantly seek to ween and cope ourselves from the harsh truths we should be addressing head on. By remaining ignorant and distracted, we only tighten the seal on our inevitable doom," says the band.

