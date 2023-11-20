Bleed the Sky Begin Recording New Album

Bleed the Sky have announced that they have begun the recording process for their long-anticipated fourth studio album, which they plan to release next summer. OMG shared these details: The band, renowned for their ferocious sound and unwavering stage presence, has entered the studio with a mission to create a sonic masterpiece that will undoubtedly redefine the genre.

Known for their previous chart-topping releases and electrifying live performances, Bleed the Sky is poised to raise the bar even higher with this upcoming album. Fans around the globe have been eagerly awaiting new material, and the band is primed to deliver an experience that transcends expectations.

The as-yet-untitled album is scheduled for release in the summer of 2024, promising a soundtrack that encapsulates the raw energy and uncompromising spirit for which Bleed the Sky is known for. With their signature blend of relentless riffs, thunderous percussion, and evocative lyrics, the band aims to leave an indelible mark on the metalcore landscape.

Hailing from the musical breeding grounds of Orange County, CA, metalcore band Bleed the Sky began in 2003 with vocalist Noah Robinson, guitarists Kyle Moorman and Wayne Miller, bassist Casey Kulek, sampler Luke Andersen and drummer Austin D'Amond. Merely two months later and ready to dive into the music scene, the group performed their first show to a sold out crowd in an opening spot for Opeth and their second headlining the world famous Whisky A Go Go.

Early the following year their first EP, Bleed the Sky, was produced by Ben Schigel, known for his work engineering and mixing great music with groups such as Ringworm, Chimaira, and Walls of Jericho. The band sold over 1,000 copies on their own before signing a deal with Nuclear Blast Records in the fall of 2004. Their April of 2005 debut for the label, Paradigm in Entropy (2005), featured a futuristic, industrial, and melody-infused take on nu-metal's dissonant riffs and aggressive vocals.

The album cemented the band as a forerunner in the New Wave of American Heavy Metal movement of the mid 2000's and allowed for many opportunities and shows, including a consistent rotation on MTV's Headbanger's Ball. Their major success allowed them to tour with the likes of Hatebreed, Soulfly, Napalm Death, Red Chord, Agnostic Front, Disturbed, Diecast, and ILL Nino, only further promoting their albums and musical talent over the years.

Following the release of two well received albums with Nuclear Blast Records, Paradigm in Entropy (2005), and Murder the Dance (2008), they once again aimed to redefine who they are with a new label, Art Is War Records. The releases of This Way Lies Madness (2020) and the single "The Devil Will See You Now" (2020) started to gain the band massive online attention with the single reaching over a million streams on Spotify.

Not letting the pandemic keep them down for long, Bleed the Sky has returned with the same intensity that fans of their previous albums will be familiar with, as well as a new brutality that they are excited to share with the metal community. In 2022, Monte Barnard joined the group as the new frontman and was eager to bring his talent and experience to an already versatile group.

Getting his start in Northern California's Death Metal scene, Monte Barnard joined Alterbeast in 2014 and continued his work touring and filling in on vocals with such bands as Thy Art Is Murder, The Kennedy Veil, and Fallujah. He still also fronts Emberthrone on Seek & Strike Records, as well as Lesser Animal.

Armed with a new vocalist and the release of a new single, "The Parasite" featuring guest vocalist Mark Hunter from Chimaira, they are set to make a mark once more in the music world and enthrall the masses with vigor.

