A few months after introducing Rudy Flores as their new frontman, Bleed the Sky have announced that they have officially terminated the vocalist.
The band parted ways with singer Noah Robison back in April and then introduced Flores as their new vocalist with the release of the song "Rot In Flesh."
They explained the parting with Flores with these comments, "It is with regret that the band had to make the decision to release Rudy Flores as the vocalist of the band. We were not able to see eye to eye on a lot of important issues.
"We wish Rudy the best in all of his future endeavors. Despite the setback, we still plan on touring early next year. The band appreciates the fans continued support."
Bleed the Sky Introduce New Singer With 'Rot In Flesh'
Bleed the Sky Part Ways With Vocalist Noah Robinson
Bleed The Sky Stream New Song 'The Devil Will See You Now'
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup
Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con
Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Vocalist Rudy Flores
Rolling Stones Perform Exile On Main St. Rarity In Amsterdam
Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video
Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'
Singled Out: Brett Wiscons' Collection Of Hearts
Skid Row 'Tear It Down' With New Video