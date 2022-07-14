.

Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Vocalist Rudy Flores

Keavin Wiggins | 07-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bleed the Sky Promo photo

A few months after introducing Rudy Flores as their new frontman, Bleed the Sky have announced that they have officially terminated the vocalist.

The band parted ways with singer Noah Robison back in April and then introduced Flores as their new vocalist with the release of the song "Rot In Flesh."

They explained the parting with Flores with these comments, "It is with regret that the band had to make the decision to release Rudy Flores as the vocalist of the band. We were not able to see eye to eye on a lot of important issues.

"We wish Rudy the best in all of his future endeavors. Despite the setback, we still plan on touring early next year. The band appreciates the fans continued support."

Related Stories
Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Vocalist Rudy Flores

Bleed the Sky Introduce New Singer With 'Rot In Flesh'

Bleed the Sky Part Ways With Vocalist Noah Robinson

Bleed The Sky Stream New Song 'The Devil Will See You Now'

News > Bleed the Sky

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more

Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

Latest News

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup

Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con

Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Vocalist Rudy Flores

Rolling Stones Perform Exile On Main St. Rarity In Amsterdam

Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video

Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'

Singled Out: Brett Wiscons' Collection Of Hearts

Skid Row 'Tear It Down' With New Video