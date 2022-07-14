Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Vocalist Rudy Flores

A few months after introducing Rudy Flores as their new frontman, Bleed the Sky have announced that they have officially terminated the vocalist.

The band parted ways with singer Noah Robison back in April and then introduced Flores as their new vocalist with the release of the song "Rot In Flesh."

They explained the parting with Flores with these comments, "It is with regret that the band had to make the decision to release Rudy Flores as the vocalist of the band. We were not able to see eye to eye on a lot of important issues.

"We wish Rudy the best in all of his future endeavors. Despite the setback, we still plan on touring early next year. The band appreciates the fans continued support."

