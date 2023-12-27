Furnace Fest: The End Of An Era Initial Lineup Announced

Organizers of the Furnace Fest has revealed the initial lineup for their 2024 installment that will are called an "End Of An Era", that will include special performances from Underoath, Poison The Well, Stretch Arm Strong, and Shai Hulud.

The festival shared via social media, "We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate @johnnygrimes2 's birthday by announcing four of his all-time favorites as the starting point for FF2024: The End of an Era!

"Please join us in the warmest of welcomes for @underoathband (Celebrating the 20th anniversary of They're Only Chasing Safety) @poisonthewellofficial (performing in the Shed for the first time ever!!!) @stretcharmstrong803 (getting Johnny's party started right!) and @shaihulud_unincorporated (That Within Blood Ill-Tempered lineup playing songs from their entire catalog)

"We wish you a memorable holiday season with your loved ones! You are all massively appreciated; can't wait to see you in OCTOBER!

"Tier 1 ticket pricing (only $179 for a 3-day GA pass & $499 for a 3-day VIP!!!) is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets won't last much longer at these prices

F"urnace Fest: The End Of An Era

October 4th - 6th, 2024"

