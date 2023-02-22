The Acacia Strain Announce 'Step Into The Light' Album Release Shows

The Acacia Strain have announced three special shows to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, "Step Into The Light", which will be hitting stores on May 12th.

The album release shows will kick off on May 19th at the Lost Horizon in Syracuse, NY, followed by the Empire Underground in Albany, NY on May 20th, and concluding in Portland, ME at The Cavern on May 21st.

The album release shows will include support from Escuela Grind, Vomit Forth, and Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean, with tickets going on sale this Friday, February 24 at 10am local time.

They will hit the road with Fit For an Autopsy, Full of Hell, and Primitive Man next month. The tour kicks off on March 8 in Brooklyn and runs through April 1 in Worcester, MA.

THE ACACIA STRAIN ON TOUR:

WITH FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, FULL OF HELL, + PRIMITIVE MAN:

3/8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch

3/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

3/10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

3/11 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

3/12 - Chicago, IL - Metro

3/14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic

3/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3/17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

3/19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/20 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

3/22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

3/24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

3/25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

3/26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

3/29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

3/30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

3/31 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

4/1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium





