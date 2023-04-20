.

The Acacia Strain Share Visualizer For New Single 'Chain'

04-20-2023

The Acacia Strain Cover art
(Atom Splitter) The Acacia Strain - vocalist Vincent Bennett; guitarists Devin Shidaker and Mike Mulholland; bassist Griffin Landa; and drummer Kevin Boutot - recently surprised fans again by announcing TWO new albums arriving on May 12 via Rise Records: Step Into The Light and failure will follow

Today, they share "CHAIN" (featuring Chamber's Jacob Lilly) from Step Into The Light. "'Chain' is possibly the hardest song we have ever written," says Bennett. "Shout out to Jacob Lilly."

Early love for the new TAS material has been intense and copious! Rock Sound stated that the band "goes harder than absolutely everybody else." Brooklyn Vegan lauded the track as "enough to get us very intrigued about what else they might have up their sleeves." Elsewhere, Revolver tipped the band on their 55 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023 list.

Step Into The Light Track Listing:
"Flourishing"
"Calf's Blood"
"Chain" (Feat. Jacob Lilly)
"Fresh Bones"
"Teeth Of The Cursed Dog"
"Open Wound"
"Sinkhole" (Feat. Josef Alfonso)
"Is This Really Happening?"
"Untended Graves"
"None Of Us Asked To Be Here"

failure will follow Track Listing:
"pillar of salt" (feat. Dylan walker + iRiS.exe)
"bog walker"
"basin of vows" (feat. ethan mccarthy)

