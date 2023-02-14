The Acacia Strain Announce New Album With 'Fresh Bones' Visualizer

The Acacia Strain have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single, "Fresh Bones", to mark the announcement that they will be releasing their new album this spring.

The new album, entitled "Step Into The Light", was produced by Randy Leboeuf (Every Time I Die, Lorna Shore, Bad Omens) and is set to be released on May 12th.

Frontman Vincent Bennett had this to say, "Excited to finally be able to talk about the next chapter of The Acacia Strain. As soon as you think you know what you're getting, we try to surprise you. Hold your breath for a bit - we might just surprise you again."

The band will also be hitting the road with Fit For an Autopsy, Full of Hell, and Primitive Man next month. The tour kicks off on March 8 in Brooklyn and runs through April 1 in Worcester, MA.

"Step Into The Light Tracklisting:

"Flourishing"

"Calf's Blood"

"Chain" (Feat. Jacob Lilly)

"Fresh Bones"

"Teeth Of The Cursed Dog"

"Open Wound"

"Sinkhole" (Feat. Josef Alfonso)

"Is This Really Happening?"

"Untended Graves"

"None Of Us Asked To Be Here"

The Acacia Strain On Tour:

With Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell, + Primitive Man:

3/8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch

3/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

3/10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

3/11 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

3/12 - Chicago, IL - Metro

3/14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic

3/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3/17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

3/19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/20 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

3/22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

3/24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

3/25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

3/26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

3/29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

3/30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

3/31 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

4/1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

