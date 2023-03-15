The Acacia Strain Share New Song To Announce Second New Album

(Atom Splitter) Remember when The Acacia Strain said they might just surprise fans again after announcing their new album Step Into The Light, out May 12 via Rise Records.

Well, they just served up said surprise by announcing ANOTHER new album on deck this year. The band will also drop failure will follow on May 12, as well.

failure will follow showcases the sludgier side of the band, as evidenced by the new single "basin of vows." Watch the 57-second preview of the song via the visualizer below.

Vocalist Vincent Bennett shared, "This is a split timeline. Which side of the coin did you end up on?"

