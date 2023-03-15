.

The Acacia Strain Share New Song To Announce Second New Album

03-15-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Acacia Strain Cover art
Cover art

(Atom Splitter) Remember when The Acacia Strain said they might just surprise fans again after announcing their new album Step Into The Light, out May 12 via Rise Records.

Well, they just served up said surprise by announcing ANOTHER new album on deck this year. The band will also drop failure will follow on May 12, as well.

failure will follow showcases the sludgier side of the band, as evidenced by the new single "basin of vows." Watch the 57-second preview of the song via the visualizer below.

Vocalist Vincent Bennett shared, "This is a split timeline. Which side of the coin did you end up on?"

Related Stories
The Acacia Strain Share New Song To Announce Second New Album

The Acacia Strain Announce 'Step Into The Light' Album Release Shows

The Acacia Strain Announce New Album With 'Fresh Bones' Visualizer

The Acacia Strain Return With 'Untended Graves' Visualizer

Fit For An Autopsy, Full Of Hell, and The Acacia Strain Tour

More The Acacia Strain News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Rocks Guns N’ Roses Classic With Carrie Underwood- Guns N' Roses, Tool Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold- Metallica- Puscifer- more

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Latest News

The Acacia Strain Share New Song To Announce Second New Album

Singled Out: Nutana's You Belong

Axl Rose Rocks Guns N' Roses Classic With Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban Lead First Round Of CMT Awards Performers

Clutch Expand No Stars Above North American Tour

The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour

Overkill Share Visualizer For New Song Scorched

Descendants Of Sun Studio Era Rock Collaborate On New Version Of Johnny Cash Classic