The Bangles' 'Eternal Flame' Made Over By Rosie Thomas, William Fitzsimmons and Denison Witmera

Cover art

The Bangles' classic "Eternal Flame" has received a brand new makeover courtesy of Rosie Thomas, who was joined on the cover by William Fitzsimmons and Denison Witmera.

Rosie had this to say, "When we were working on the Lullabies For Parents series, and thinking about covers to add, this one felt pretty obvious. We wanted to hit on older pop songs parents know and love, but also worked as lullabies.

"A way to scratch that nostalgic itch, while reframing the songs to give them a new life for listeners. We would then do "casting" for who should sing on certain songs, and both William and Denison were the clear choice for this one."



According to the announcement, also included is the dreamy-folk parental wisdom jam "Fly Little Crow" (feat. Iron & Wine) the previous single in Rosie's Lullabies For Parents series, of which she announced the Vinyl Pre-order for Volumes 1 & 2 together on deluxe combo split color vinyl (Summer 2023). Check out "Eternal Flame" below:

Related Stories

More Rosie Thomas News