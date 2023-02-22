The Bangles' classic "Eternal Flame" has received a brand new makeover courtesy of Rosie Thomas, who was joined on the cover by William Fitzsimmons and Denison Witmera.
Rosie had this to say, "When we were working on the Lullabies For Parents series, and thinking about covers to add, this one felt pretty obvious. We wanted to hit on older pop songs parents know and love, but also worked as lullabies.
"A way to scratch that nostalgic itch, while reframing the songs to give them a new life for listeners. We would then do "casting" for who should sing on certain songs, and both William and Denison were the clear choice for this one."
According to the announcement, also included is the dreamy-folk parental wisdom jam "Fly Little Crow" (feat. Iron & Wine) the previous single in Rosie's Lullabies For Parents series, of which she announced the Vinyl Pre-order for Volumes 1 & 2 together on deluxe combo split color vinyl (Summer 2023). Check out "Eternal Flame" below:
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial- MxPx, Turnstile, Bane and Pennywise Lead Furnace Fest Lineup- more
Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 World Tour Including North America- Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer- more
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial
MxPx, Turnstile, Bane and Pennywise Lead Furnace Fest Lineup
Bleed the Sky Welcome New Singer and Recruit Chimaira's Mark Hunter For New Single
Moonspell Announce American Full Moon 30th Anniversary Tour
Worldwide Panic Wants To Rule The World With New Album
The Bangles' 'Eternal Flame' Made Over By Rosie Thomas, William Fitzsimmons and Denison Witmera
Fear Factory Announce Their New Lead Singer
Paramore Tops Album Charts With 'This Is Why'