Marty Friedman Playing First U.S. Shows In Four Years

Album art

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman will be returning to the U.S. for his first live show in America since 2019, to promote his brand new album "Tokyo Jukebox 3".

Friedman will be hitting the road with Queensryche as direct support on their U.S. tour that kicks off on March 3rd in Orlando, FL and wraps up on April 16th in St. Petersburg, FL.

Marty will also be playing two special headline shows on March 17th in Las Vegas, NV at Counts Vampd and March 18th in Los Angeles, CA at the famed Whisky A Go Go.

With Queensryche:

March 3rd - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

March 4th - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

March 5th - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater

March 7th - Destin, FL - Club LA

March 9th - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center

March 10th - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

March 11th - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

March 12th - Midland, TX - La Cienda Event Center

March 14th - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

March 16th - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

March 19th - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

March 21st - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

March 22nd - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theater

March 24th - Englewood, CA - Gothic Theater

March 25th - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

March 26th - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

March 28th - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

March 29th - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

March 31st - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

April 1st - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

April 2nd - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

April 4th - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 5th - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theater

April 7th - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

April 8th - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

April 10th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 11th - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

April 12th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

April 14th - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

April 15th - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at Masquerade

April 16th - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

Headline shows:

March 17th - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vampd

March 18th - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

Related Stories

Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song

Marty Friedman Streams Third Track From Forthcoming Album

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

News > Marty Friedman