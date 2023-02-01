Marty Friedman Playing First U.S. Shows In Four Years

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman will be returning to the U.S. for his first live show in America since 2019, to promote his brand new album "Tokyo Jukebox 3".
Friedman will be hitting the road with Queensryche as direct support on their U.S. tour that kicks off on March 3rd in Orlando, FL and wraps up on April 16th in St. Petersburg, FL.
Marty will also be playing two special headline shows on March 17th in Las Vegas, NV at Counts Vampd and March 18th in Los Angeles, CA at the famed Whisky A Go Go.
With Queensryche:
March 3rd - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
March 4th - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
March 5th - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater
March 7th - Destin, FL - Club LA
March 9th - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center
March 10th - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
March 11th - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
March 12th - Midland, TX - La Cienda Event Center
March 14th - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
March 16th - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
March 19th - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
March 21st - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
March 22nd - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theater
March 24th - Englewood, CA - Gothic Theater
March 25th - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
March 26th - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
March 28th - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
March 29th - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde
March 31st - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
April 1st - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
April 2nd - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
April 4th - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
April 5th - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theater
April 7th - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
April 8th - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
April 10th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
April 11th - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
April 12th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
April 14th - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
April 15th - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at Masquerade
April 16th - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing
Headline shows:
March 17th - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vampd
March 18th - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
