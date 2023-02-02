Singled Out: Savage Existence's Steady Blows To The Head

Savage Existence recently released their new single/video "Steady Blows To The Head" (from their forthcoming self-titled album), and to celebrate we asked Daniel Cleland to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Naming my favorite single is an easy choice. Our most recent single "Steady Blows to the Head" has a thick, heavy groove that fundamentally represents the name of this song. It's a slow, steady beat with fat, chugging, palm mutes in the main riff that feel like you're getting pummeled slowly and steadily. With a matching drum beat composed of steady snare blast and bass kicks, you'll be black and blue after listening to this song a few times.

It all started with my friend and Savage Existence drummer Jesse Radford, growing up, jamming out, and writing music in our basement in London, Ontario. It took us 20 years to get our first demo out, but that's where it all started. While the majority of our first album "Animals" was composed of riffs and songs we wrote 20 years ago that we adapted to the modern day, our forthcoming self titled album is mostly new riffs. However, "Steady Blows to the Head" is full of both. The primary chorus riff was written 20 years ago and adapted for today while the other riffs were written specifically for this song.

I love the lyrics and the message of this song because I see the systematic emasculation of western society, and it concerns me what dangers that could pose as we compete with other powers on the world stage. In my opinion, it is important to maintain a strong, masculine element of society to set examples for young men and boys. That was the angle we took when writing lyrics for this song. It's also by far our most popular song!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

