Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary

Motley Crue are streaming a brand new lyric video for "In The Beginning/Shout At The Devil" to mark the release of a limited edition 40th anniversary edition of their acclaimed sophomore album "Shout At The Devil".
The album has been reissued in various formats including a special limited edition Super Deluxe Box Set featuring the newly remastered album on " LP, CD and Cassette. Also included are reproductions of the original 7" singles of "Too Young To Fall In Love" and "Looks That Kill" alongside a Pentagram Seance Board, Devil Board w/Metal Planchette, Metal 7" Adapter, album art lithographs, tarot cards, devil candle holder and more. In addition, 7 rare demo tracks have been resurrected and are included as Shout At The Demos & Rarities," according to the announcement. Order the box set here (affiliate link).
In addition to the box set, the new 40th Anniversary edition is available digitally, as well as the following limited edition formats, Picture Disc, Red/Black Vinyl (Walmart), Ghostly Orange Vinyl (Urban Outfitters), Blood Filled Vinyl (Newbury Comics), LP Replica CD, and Lenticular CD (Walmart).
FunHouse Entertainment sent over these details: Originally released in 1983 at the height of the Satanic Panic, Shout At The Devil catapulted Motley Crue to superstardom. Delivering on the hype and promise of their PLATINUM debut, Too Fast For Love, Motley Crue's second album hit the US Top 20 and was certified 4X PLATINUM. For many music fans, SHOUT AT THE DEVIL was the first time they witnessed an album with this imagery and lyrical content on mainstream retail shelves.
SHOUT AT THE DEVIL continues to be a cornerstone of Motley Crue's live set, with the band playing up to 4 songs from this iconic album at every show of THE WORLD TOUR which is currently underway. Fittingly, the original touring cycle for this album saw Motley Crue jump from opening act to full on arena headliners.
The ground-breaking music videos for "Looks That Kill" and "Too Young To Fall In Love" set the standard for countless MTV moments. Those two singles, combined with the sinister title track, reckless cuts like "Knock 'Em Dead, Kid", "Bastard" and "Red Hot", their frenzied take on "Helter Skelter" and the haunting nearly instrumental "God Bless The Children Of The Beast" helped create this era- and genre-defining album.
40 years later, MOTLEY CRUE is still going strong, bigger than EVER and headlining STADIUMS around the world!
US - 4X PLATINUM / Canada - 3X PLATINUM / Australia - GOLD
ALBUM CHART HISTORY: US #17 / Finland #18 / Canada #23 / Switzerland #59 / Australia #85
