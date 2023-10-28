Madness Stream New Single 'Baby Burglar'

() Madness have unveiled the brand new single “Baby Burglar.” The song is the second offering from their 13th full length album Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie out November 17th via BMG.

The latest track once again highlights the band’s faultless ability to create ineffably catchy pop music, this time with an underlying helping of majestic gloom. A theme that’s ever present on the upcoming LP. Baby Burglar recites Lee Thomson’s true-life tale of being burgled, told through Madness’ signature witty lens. The bossa nova beat of a vintage Yamaha organ helps to enliven the tale, as Suggs sings “I once trod in your creeping footsteps”. Lee has said the song’s take on the home invaders is more sympathetic, recognizing his own youthful straying from the straight and narrow.

Talking about Baby Burglar, Madness said “The story behind Baby Burglar is actually quite a funny one…it's about Lee finding a midnight meddler loose in his house and how it reminded him of his younger self and all the shenanigans we used to get up to when we were whippersnappers. Not long now until you can hear the whole of our new album Theatre of the Absurd presents C’est La Vie”

The release of Baby Burglar comes hot on the heels of the success of the band's current single “C’Est La Vie.” Featured as the “Record of the Week” on BBC Radio 2, the song has an eerie space-ska feel and reflects on the perils of everyday life. “C’est La Vie” was introduced to the world by Helen Mirren who recorded a self tape performing her very own interpretation of the song, before ever hearing it.

