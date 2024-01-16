.

Madness Announces First US Tour Since 2012

(BHM) Madness announced their first US tour since 2012. The band will visit Seattle, Oakland, Las Vegas, Boston, and New York, giving American audiences their first chance to see the band in over a decade.

The Madness C'est La Vie In America tour follows their new UK #1 album Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est la Vie. In their 40-year careers, the bandmates released numerous hit singles and two #1 greatest hits albums, but this is their first #1 studio album.

"I remember the first time we were in the USA, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, The Mud Club, ABC City. I remember Jelly Bean Benetiz, Madonna, Beastie Boys, Run DC Link Ray. I remember California, Fishbone, BossTones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Whisky Gogo, The Dead Kennedys. America was everything we hoped it would be, we were small fish and we still are and we can't wait to be swimming in those waters again!" - Suggs, frontman

May 2024
22 - Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater
23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Las Vegas Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival
29 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
30 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

