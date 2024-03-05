Madness Adds Los Angeles Show To First US Tour Since 2012

(Big Hassle Media) Beloved British ska and pop band Madness announced a new stop on their first US tour since 2012. Between their Oakland shows and an appearance at Las Vegas Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival the band will play the YouTube Theater on May 26 in Inglewood, CA. The sparkling 6,000-seat venue sits in the same structure as the LA Rams' and LA Chargers' SoFi Stadium. Tickets will be on sale Friday, March 8.

On their first US tour since 2012, the band will also visit Seattle, Oakland, Las Vegas, Boston, and New York, giving American audiences their first chance to see the band in over a decade. The Madness C'est La Vie In America tour follows their new UK #1 album Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est la Vie. In their 40-year careers, the bandmates released numerous hit singles and two #1 greatest hits albums, but this is their first #1 studio album.

"I remember the first time we were in the USA, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, The Mud Club, ABC City. I remember Jelly Bean Benetiz, Madonna, Beastie Boys, Run DC Link Ray. I remember California, Fishbone, BossTones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Whisky Gogo, The Dead Kennedys. America was everything we hoped it would be, we were small fish and we still are and we can't wait to be swimming in those waters again!"- Suggs, frontman

Madness C'est La Vie In America

May 2024

22 - Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

26 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater *NEW

27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Las Vegas Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival

29 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

30 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Related Stories

Art of Anarchy Return With New Album

Madness Announces First US Tour Since 2012

Madness Deliver 'Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'Est La'

Madness Stream New Single 'Baby Burglar'

News > Madness