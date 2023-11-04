Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits Arrives

(fcc) The legendary "rock band with horns" Chicago released Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits today, kicking off the holiday season with a splendid new collection of songs from all three of its beloved Christmas albums. CHICAGO GREATEST CHRISTMAS HITS is available now on CD, red vinyl and digitally. A green-vinyl version is also available exclusively at Barnes & Noble.

In addition, all of Chicago's holiday albums are now available bundled as CHICAGO CHRISTMAS COMPLETE, a 3-CD set ($29.98) available only from Rhino here. The music from all three albums also has been compiled into a single playlist that's available to stream on digital platforms.

In addition to releasing CHICAGO GREATEST CHRISTMAS HITS and CHICAGO CHRISTMAS COMPLETE today, it was announced this week that the band will perform as part of the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Chicago will kick off the holiday season performing aboard The Wondership. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 23, 2023, check local listings for details.

CHICAGO GREATEST CHRISTMAS HITS includes "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow," "All Over The World," "Wonderful Christmas Time" (featuring Dolly Parton), and "Winter Wonderland," among other yuletide favorites. The tracks originally appeared on Chicago XXV: The Christmas Album (1998), What's It Gonna Be, Santa?(2003), Chicago XXXIII: O Christmas Three (2011), and Chicago XXXVII: Chicago Christmas (2019). Earlier this year, Chicago XXV: The Christmas Album and What's It Gonna Be, Santa? were both certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Chicago holds a prestigious place as one of the longest-running and best-selling groups of all time. It's the first American band to chart albums in Billboard's Pop Top 40 in six consecutive decades, ranking as the highest charting American band in Billboard's Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists, and the #4 band on Billboard's All-Time Top Bands and Duos list. The group's extensive accomplishments include: two Grammy Awards® and a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Recording Academy, multiple American Music Awards, 11 Number One singles, five consecutive Number One albums, and sales of over 100 million records, with 48 albums earning gold and platinum certification. Chicago was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and its debut album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the Grammy® Hall Of Fame in 2014. In 2017, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted songwriters Robert Lamm ("25 or 6 to 4", "Saturday In The Park") and James Pankow ("Feelin' Stronger Every Day," "Make Me Smile").

CHICAGO GREATEST CHRISTMAS HITS

LP Track Listing

Side One

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

"All Over The World"

"White Christmas"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"Sleigh Ride"

"Winter Wonderland"

Side Two

"Here We Come A Caroling"

"Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer"

"Merry Christmas, I Love You"

"Because It's Christmastime"

"Wonderful Christmas Time" - featuring Dolly Parton

"The Christmas Song"

"Christmas Time Is Here"

CHICAGO CHRISTMAS COMPLETE

3-CD Track Listing

Disc One: From What's It Gonna Be, Santa?

"Winter Wonderland"

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

"Jolly Old St. Nicholas"

"Little Drummer Boy"

"This Christmas"

"Feliz Navidad"

"Bethlehem"

"The Christmas Song"

"O Come All Ye Faithful"

"Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"Sleigh Ride"

"Silent Night"

"What Child Is This"

"Christmas Time Is Here"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

"Child's Prayer"

"One Little Candle"

"White Christmas"

Disc Two: O Christmas Three

"Wonderful Christmas Time" - featuring Dolly Parton

"Rocking Around The Christmas Tree"

"I Saw Three Ships" - featuring America

"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays"

"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

"It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year"

"I'll Be Home For Christmas"

"On The Last Night Of The Year"

"Merry Christmas Darling" - featuring BeBe Winans

"Rockin' And Rollin' On Christmas Day" - featuring Steve Cropper

"My Favorite Things"

"O Christmas Tree"

"Jingle Bells"

"Here Comes Santa Claus" / "Joy To The World" - with Children's Choir

Disc Three: Chicago Christmas

"(Because) It's Christmas Time"

"All Over The World"

"Bring My Baby Back"

"Merry Christmas, I Love You" - R&B Version

"What the World Needs Now Is Love"

"All Is Right"

"Sleigh Ride" - 2019 Version

"I'd Do It All Again (Christmas Moon)"

"I'm Your Santa Claus"

"Here We Come A Caroling"

"Merry Christmas, I Love You" - Ballad Version

