Green Day and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Top Innings Festival Lineup

Event poster

Green Day and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder have been tapped to headline the fifth annual Innings Festival, that will be taking place at the Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park, on February 25th and 26th, 2023.

The Arizona event will include 18 bands across 2 stages, including performances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, The Pretty Reckless, The Head and the Heart and more.

There will also be numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron and more.

Additional highlights include an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup. 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 27 at 10am PST

