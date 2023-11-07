Taproot Reveal 'Favourite Song' Video ft. Elias Soriano

(OMG) Taproot have released the video for their new single "Favourite Song", ft. Elias Soriano of Nonpoint, the first official single from their 7th studio album SC\SSRS, in stores now from THC MUSIC/Seven Arts Entertainment/Amplified Distribution.

Directed by Thom Hazaert and edited by Ewar Acosta and Yando Coy, the video, filmed partially on location at BUFFALO BILL'S HOUSE in Perryopolis, PA, the actual filming site from the iconic film Silence of The Lambs is the first to feature the band's new lineup featuring original members Stephen Roberts, bassist Phil Lipscomb, and original returning drummer Jarrod Montague, with new guitarist Taylor Richards. Additional footage was filmed by REVOMEDIA at StudioCor3 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Produced by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Richards at The Loft in Saline, MI, and mixed by Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Skindred), SC\SSRS is the first album fully written and recorded by Richards, and the band's first studio release since 2012's The Episodes (Victory), available now at retail and all digital outlets Worldwide via THC: Music/Seven Arts/Amplified Distribution.

"Favourite Song" hit radio last month, garnering attention from stations across the US, hitting the active Rock Top 50, with adds on monster stations like WJJO and WJXQ, and features on nationally syndicated shows including Loudwire Nights, Full Metal Jackie, and HARD DRIVE with Lou Brutus. Watch the video below:

