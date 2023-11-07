Taproot Reveal 'Favourite Song' Video ft. Elias Soriano

(OMG) Taproot have released the video for their new single "Favourite Song", ft. Elias Soriano of Nonpoint, the first official single from their 7th studio album SC\SSRS, in stores now from THC MUSIC/Seven Arts Entertainment/Amplified Distribution.
Directed by Thom Hazaert and edited by Ewar Acosta and Yando Coy, the video, filmed partially on location at BUFFALO BILL'S HOUSE in Perryopolis, PA, the actual filming site from the iconic film Silence of The Lambs is the first to feature the band's new lineup featuring original members Stephen Roberts, bassist Phil Lipscomb, and original returning drummer Jarrod Montague, with new guitarist Taylor Richards. Additional footage was filmed by REVOMEDIA at StudioCor3 in Grand Rapids, MI.
Produced by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Richards at The Loft in Saline, MI, and mixed by Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Skindred), SC\SSRS is the first album fully written and recorded by Richards, and the band's first studio release since 2012's The Episodes (Victory), available now at retail and all digital outlets Worldwide via THC: Music/Seven Arts/Amplified Distribution.
"Favourite Song" hit radio last month, garnering attention from stations across the US, hitting the active Rock Top 50, with adds on monster stations like WJJO and WJXQ, and features on nationally syndicated shows including Loudwire Nights, Full Metal Jackie, and HARD DRIVE with Lou Brutus. Watch the video below:
Taproot Share New Song and Reveal Album art
Taproot Share Visualizer For First Single From New Album
Taproot Announce First New Album In Over A Decade
Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024- Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival- more
Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg- Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam- Nickelback Add Special Stop To Get Rollin' Tour- more
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024
Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival
The Killers Preview 'Rebel Diamonds'
The Ghost Inside Unleash 'Death Grip' Video
Taproot Reveal 'Favourite Song' Video ft. Elias Soriano
Queensryche Revisiting Classics On The Origins Tour
David Ellefson Announces Inaugural Bass Warrior Tour