.

Taproot Share New Song and Reveal Album art

08-09-2023

Taproot News Album art August 09, 2023
Album art

(OMG) Taproot have released the album art for their upcoming 7th studio album SC\SSRS, as well as announcing the release date for "Favourite Song", the first single from the album. Featuring a guest appearance from NONPOINT vocalist Elias Soriano, the track will hit digital outlets on September 1st, with a video to follow.

Produced by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Richards at The Loft in Saline, MI, and mixed by Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Skindred), SC\SSRS, the first Taproot album fully written and recorded by Richards, will be the band's first studio release since 2012's The Episodes (Victory), available Sep 29th at retail and all digital outlets Worldwide via THC: Music/Amplified Distribution.

Taproot has also released audio for SC\SSRS track "No One Else To Blame", which premiered last week on the band's "TAPROOT TUESDAY" podcast. "N1E2B" is available on Youtube and the band's facebook, and will be available to stream on Bandcamp 8/9.

Taproot Share New Song and Reveal Album art

