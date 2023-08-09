(OMG) Taproot have released the album art for their upcoming 7th studio album SC\SSRS, as well as announcing the release date for "Favourite Song", the first single from the album. Featuring a guest appearance from NONPOINT vocalist Elias Soriano, the track will hit digital outlets on September 1st, with a video to follow.
Produced by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Richards at The Loft in Saline, MI, and mixed by Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Skindred), SC\SSRS, the first Taproot album fully written and recorded by Richards, will be the band's first studio release since 2012's The Episodes (Victory), available Sep 29th at retail and all digital outlets Worldwide via THC: Music/Amplified Distribution.
Taproot has also released audio for SC\SSRS track "No One Else To Blame", which premiered last week on the band's "TAPROOT TUESDAY" podcast. "N1E2B" is available on Youtube and the band's facebook, and will be available to stream on Bandcamp 8/9.
Taproot Share Visualizer For First Single From New Album
Taproot Announce First New Album In Over A Decade
Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Guns N' Roses North American Kickoff- Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version- Iron Maiden- more
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
Guns N' Roses Reignite World Tour with North American Kickoff
Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version
Iron Maiden Recap Euro The Future Past Tour
Taproot Share New Song and Reveal Album art
Night Ranger Announce '40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra'
Peter Frampton Streams Video Of Baby I Love Your Way From Royal Albert Hall Performance
Broadside Team With Josh Roberts For 'Bang'
Singled Out: Nature Loves Courage's Dismantle