Taproot Share Visualizer For First Single From New Album

Album promo

(OMG) Taproot have released the first single "VIP (V\CT\M \ PLAY)", from their upcoming 7th studio album SC\SSRS, produced by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Richards at The Loft in Saline, MI. The album, written and recorded by Richards, will be the band's first studio release since 2012's The Episodes (Victory), set to hit stores September 29th via THC MUSIC/Amplified Distribution.

The group has also announced a string of upcoming headlining shows, marking the band's first shows in over six years, and their first tour in over a decade, set to feature special guests September Mourning, Eva Under Fire, Smile Empty Soul, and Heartsick on select dates.

The upcoming shows will also showcase the return of original drummer Jarrod Montague, who will join the band for select upcoming shows (with all other shows featuring longtime drummer Dave Coughlin of Sponge), and new full-time guitarist Taylor Roberts (Riding With Killers).

The band has also announce a headlining appearance August 18th at the 2023 NORTHWOODS ROCK RALLY in Glen Flora, WI, as well as their previously announced "reunion" appearance at Blue Ridge Rock Fest in September.

Fri 9/29 - The Machine Shop | Flint, MI - SOLD OUT w/ Heartsick | Lift the Medium

Sat 9/30 - The Machine Shop | Flint, MI - SOLD OUT w/ Eva Under Fire | See This Through | Never the Crash

Sun 10/1 - The Machine Shop | Flint, MI - with Eva Under Fire | Heartsick

Fri 10/6 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL- w/ Smile Empty Soul | Heartsick | Finding Ghosts

Sat 10/7 - The Forge | Joliet, IL- w/ Smile Empty Soul | Heartsick

Fri 10/13 - EPIC Event Center | Green Bay, WI- w/ September Mourning | Heartsick

Sat 10/14 - The Blue Note | Harrison, OH- w/ September Mourning | Lift the Medium, Xero Hour

Fri 10/20 - The KING of CLUBS | Columbus, OH-w/ September Mourning | XFACTOR1 | Artifax

Sat 10/21 - The Winchester Music Tavern | Lakewood, OH- w/ September Mourning | Brothers At Arms

Fri 11/3 - Wally's | Hampton Beach, NH w/ Eva Under Fire

Sat 11/4 - The Gramercy Theatre | NYC, NY- w/ Eva Under Fire

Fri 11/17 - Elevation | Grand Rapids, MI

Sat 11/18 - The Eclectic Room | Angola, IN

Also appearing at:

Saturday 8/18 - Northwoods Rock Rally | Glen Flora, WI | w/ Pop Evil, Soil, Smile Empty Soul

9/7-9/10 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival | Alton, VA

