Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Nu-metal veterans Taproot will be reuniting at next year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers have revealed as the first of many expected special announcements for the 2023 event.
The four-day festival will be taking place at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA on September 7th through 10th. The festival broke the news about the Taproot reunion with the following:
"We are stoked to announce that Taproot will be reuniting at @BlueRidgeRockFest 2023! The Nu-Metal outfit has not toured since 2013, but will return to the Stage for 1 Night Only at Blue Ridge 2023. Taproot first broke out in the early 2000s with Gold-certified records 'Gift' and 'Welcome', as well as back to back Ozzfest Tours.
"This is the first of several reunions and special performances already ontap in our 2023 Lineup. Aside from all of the artists you have voted for, we are working hard to deliver you reunions and album plays that you would not normally have the chance to experience."
