Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert Coming To Blu-Ray+CD

(Kayos) The music of Simple Minds is nothing short of iconic. From anthems "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and "Alive and Kicking", which was the soundtrack of a generation, to their recently released 2022 album Direction Of The Heart (BMG Rights Management), the band has carved a successful music career for over 40 years.
Later this year, Mercury Studios will re-issue a classic concert from their history, when Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert is released on Blu-ray+CD on December 1.
This concert is now available on Blu-ray for the very first time. Filmed in November 2016, fresh off the release of their acclaimed Acoustic album, Acoustic In Concert was a part of BBC Radio 2's renowned "In Concert" series.
Live on stage at London's Hackney Empire, Simple Minds perform a 16-song set from across their career. Evolving from late 70s art punk as well as a multitude of other influences, Simple Minds blended rock, synth pop, new wave, and arena rock into their own distinct sound. For this concert, the electronic elements of the music were peeled away, replaced and richly layered with acoustic guitars and instrumentation.
Delivering stripped down, acoustic versions of their greatest hits, Simple Minds' celebrated songs are interpreted in a brand new, intimate light. Completed with inspired covers of the songs that influenced them, as well as a finale of "Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)" with famed English singer-songwriter Steve Harley, Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert is a unique experience for anyone who has followed their music.
TRACK LISTING
1. New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
2. See The Lights
3. Glittering Prize
4. Stand By Love
5. Waterfront
6. Andy Warhol
7. Chelsea Girl
8. Someone Somewhere In Summertime
9. Dancing Barefoot
10. Speed Your Love To Me
11. Promised You A Miracle
12. Don't You (Forget About Me)
13. Sanctify Yourself
14. Long Black Train
15. Alive And Kicking
16. Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)
Motley Crue, Foo Fighters, Slipknot Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Iron Maiden Team With Z2 To Celebrate 'Piece Of Mind' 40th Anniversary- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024- Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival- more
On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream
Foo Fighters, Motley Crue, Slipknot Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup
Iron Maiden Team With Z2 To Celebrate 'Piece Of Mind' 40th Anniversary
Plain White T's Announce North American Tour
Steven Wilson Gets Animated For 'Beautiful Scarecrow' Video
Lord Of The Lost Take On Billy Idol Classic To Announce Covers Album
Midtown Launching 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular
Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert Coming To Blu-Ray+CD
XTC's The Big Express Gets Surround Sound Series Release