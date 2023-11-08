Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert Coming To Blu-Ray+CD

(Kayos) The music of Simple Minds is nothing short of iconic. From anthems "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and "Alive and Kicking", which was the soundtrack of a generation, to their recently released 2022 album Direction Of The Heart (BMG Rights Management), the band has carved a successful music career for over 40 years.

Later this year, Mercury Studios will re-issue a classic concert from their history, when Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert is released on Blu-ray+CD on December 1.

This concert is now available on Blu-ray for the very first time. Filmed in November 2016, fresh off the release of their acclaimed Acoustic album, Acoustic In Concert was a part of BBC Radio 2's renowned "In Concert" series.

Live on stage at London's Hackney Empire, Simple Minds perform a 16-song set from across their career. Evolving from late 70s art punk as well as a multitude of other influences, Simple Minds blended rock, synth pop, new wave, and arena rock into their own distinct sound. For this concert, the electronic elements of the music were peeled away, replaced and richly layered with acoustic guitars and instrumentation.

Delivering stripped down, acoustic versions of their greatest hits, Simple Minds' celebrated songs are interpreted in a brand new, intimate light. Completed with inspired covers of the songs that influenced them, as well as a finale of "Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)" with famed English singer-songwriter Steve Harley, Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert is a unique experience for anyone who has followed their music.

TRACK LISTING

1. New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

2. See The Lights

3. Glittering Prize

4. Stand By Love

5. Waterfront

6. Andy Warhol

7. Chelsea Girl

8. Someone Somewhere In Summertime

9. Dancing Barefoot

10. Speed Your Love To Me

11. Promised You A Miracle

12. Don't You (Forget About Me)

13. Sanctify Yourself

14. Long Black Train

15. Alive And Kicking

16. Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)

Related Stories

News > Simple Minds