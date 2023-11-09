KISS To Broadcast Their Final Concert

(fcc) It's the end of the road for KISS, and it's only fitting that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends play their final concert EVER in New York City, where their journey of over 50 years of record-breaking global tours began.

The final KISS concert, which ends the band's 24-city/25-date North America The End of the Road Tour, promises to be a massive event. KISS: END OF THE ROAD will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, at iconic Madison Square Garden, and will be streamed worldwide, live on pay-per-view, exclusively on PPV.COM. It will also be available on PPV via cable and satellite operators in the US & Canada. The live show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

One of rock's most influential bands, KISS has released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, making them America's No. 1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time.

PPV.COM, which does not require a subscription, will offer the concert for $39.99 in the U.S. and Canada ($14.99 outside North America). iNDEMAND, the parent company of PPV.COM, will also be carrying the event through its network of cable, satellite and telco operators in the U.S. and Canada via providers including: Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, DirecTV, DISH, Rogers and Telus, among others.

Related Stories

KISS Star Paul Stanley Reflects On Relationship With Gene Simmons

KISS Donate Two Seats to Join the Band on their Private Jet on the End of the Road U.S. Tour for Charity

KISS Receive Very First Music Keynote To The City In Cleveland

KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow

News > KISS