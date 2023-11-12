Billy Idol Shares Live Performance Of Rebel Yell Classic

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is sharing video of a performance of "Eyes Without A Face" in sync with the 40th anniversary of his 1983 album, "Rebel Yell."

The rocker was joined by guitarist Steve Stevens for an acoustic version of the US Top 5 smash as part of the July 2023 Twitch livestream "Billy Idol Rewind"; hosted by Matt Pinfield, the event featured a mix of interviews, music and a Q&A session.

Idol first gained attention in the 1970s with the UK punk band Generation X before going solo in 1981 with the "Don't Stop" EP and 1982's self-titled debut album; the follow-up, "Rebel Yell", delivered his commercial breakthrough with a number of hit singles - including "Eyes Without A Face", "Flesh For Fantasy" and the title track - and a profile boost from companion videos featured on the emerging MTV platform.

Next week, Idol will be featured in "State Line", a cinema event documents the singer's April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam - the first ever concert performed at the location.

The film highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idol's iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.

"Billy Idol: Stateline" will make its theatrical debut in the UK on Tuesday, November 14 and on Wednesday, November 15 in the US.

Stream the live performance and watch the video trailer for "State Line" here.

Related Stories

Lord Of The Lost Take On Billy Idol Classic To Announce Covers Album

Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'

Billy Idol Streams White Wedding Clubland Extended Remix Video

Billy Idol Doing Twitch Livestream Performance And Q&A

News > Billy Idol

Share this article: