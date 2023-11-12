Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Japan Concerts

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a video recap of a pair of shows in Yokohama, Japan. The two concerts at the city's K-Arena are part of the band's World Tour with co-headliners Def Leppard.

The classic rock acts will wrap up their 2023 schedule with a series of shows in Australia that conclude next week. "Thank you for hosting us Japan," says the group. "We had an incredible time, we love coming and seeing you all. Until next time."

This fall, Motley Crue issued a 40th anniversary limited edition box set of their 1983 classic, "Shout At The Devil". Upon its original release, the group's second album delivered their breakthrough into rock's mainstream with the help of singles like "Looks That Kill", "Too Young To Fall In Love", a cover of The Beatles' "Helter Skelter", and the title track, as well as a regular rotation of their companion videos on MTV.

Watch video highlights from Japan here.

