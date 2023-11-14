Sammy Hagar And All-Star Band Launching The Best Of All Worlds Tour

(Live Nation) Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar today announced the long-awaited "The Best Of All Worlds" 2024 tour. Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and revealed exclusively on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this morning that JOE SATRIANI, one of the best guitar players in the world, will complete the band. Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am. General on-sale begins Friday, November 17 at 10am local.

Following their interview and performance on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius Channel 100, Hagar, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham will participate in a press conference starting at 10am PT from SiriusXM's Hollywood Studios, hosted by Eddie Trunk and airing on Wednesday, Nov. 15 on Trunk Nation/Faction Talk Channel 103. In addition on Wednesday, Sammy will be interviewed on Access Hollywood and Access Daily, and on Thursday, Nov. 16 , he chats with Rob Lowe on his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

The tour follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of THE COLLECTION II, the box set released October 6 featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of Van Halen: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), FOR UNLAWFUL CARNAL KNOWLEDGE (1991), and BALANCE (1995). A reminder to fans of the arsenal of hits, many which haven't been played live since the band's 2004 reunion tour. Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar's career including Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle, so fans can expect a setlist which draws from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last 4-decades, including, Finish What Ya Started, 5150, Your Love is Driving Me Crazy, Best of Both Worlds, Poundcake, Sexy Little Thing, One Way To Rock, Right Now, Good Enough, Eagles Fly and more. They've also enlisted legendary Australian musician, Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboard and backing vocals. The tour represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their career.

"It's crazy to think that it'll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04' Best of Both Worlds Tour," said Hagar. "With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We're going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like 'let's do it.' We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."

2024 TOUR ITINERARY

July 13 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 14 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 24 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 26, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

July 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 31 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 2 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 3 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 13 Spokane, WA Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

August 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

August 16 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

August 17 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

August 20 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

August 22 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 25 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

August 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

August 30 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

August 31 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

About Loverboy:

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Believes Dysfunction Preventing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show

Sammy Hagar Recaps Night Two Of Cabo Birthday Bash Series

Sammy Hagar Recaps Night One of Cabo Birthday Bash Series

Sammy Hagar, Dolly Parton, Lead Artimus Pyle's Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Album Guests

News > Sammy Hagar