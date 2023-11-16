Sammy Hagar Invites David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen To Perform On New Tour

(SiriusXM) Sammy Hagar appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week where he announced the creation of a brand-new supergroup featuring longtime bassist Michael Anthony, second-generation drum legend Jason Bonham, and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani.

The foursome - who next year will embark on a "Best of All Worlds Tour" - performed publicly for the first time in the SiriusXM studios, playing classic Van Halen tunes like "Right Now" and "5150" while also celebrating the music of trailblazers ranging from Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin to Anthony and Hagar's former bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

"We're going to go deep into the Van Halen catalogue, [and] if you're going to go deep into the Van Halen catalogue, you need Joe Satriani," Hagar told Howard, revealing his band would even be performing Van Halen hits that pre-dated the singer's arrival in the band. "I got no problem with that," he continued. "I did it when I was in Van Halen. We did 'Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love,' we even did f***ing 'Jump.' This is really a celebration of all that, and we are the only ones who can do it."



"If Alex Van Halen wants to jump out, if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us - come on motherf***ers, you are welcome. This is about Van Halen!" he said.

Blown away by the prospect of a Van Halen reunion, Howard asked Sammy if his estranged former bandmate Alex was likely to take him up on the offer.

"I would hope so," Hagar replied. "I've reached out to Al about once a month for about five years now ... I call, I leave a voice message, I text, and I send an email. ... I say, 'Hey Al, we ain't getting any younger. Give me a call.'"

"It's my legacy tour," Sammy told Howard. "And Mike and I, our quote is 'Let's go finish what we started.' See what I'm saying?"

