Judas Priest Unleash New Single 'Trail By Fire'

Metal legends Judas Priest have unleashed a brand new single called "Trial By Fire", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Invincible Sheild" that arrive son March 8, 2024.
The iconic band introduced the new album during their performance at the PowerTrip festival in Indio, Ca where they shared the stage with Metallica, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and Tool.
"Trial By Fire" is the second taste of the new album, following the relase of the lead single "Panic Attack", on October 13th. Fans will be able to see the band on the road next year in support of the album with a world tour that includes a UK leg that kicks off in Glasgow on March 11th and includes a show at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 21st.
