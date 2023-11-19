We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date For 2024

(C3) Due to overwhelming demand, We Were Young Festival has added a second date on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Fans can sign up now for the festival's waitlist for guaranteed access to tickets for the second date at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com. The general public on-sale will begin on Tuesday, November 21 at 10AM PT.

Returning for its third year in Las Vegas, the festival will feature the same lineup on both Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 dates. Headliners My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy lead next year's massive lineup, which features more than 50 full album live performances.

Fans can look forward to My Chemical Romance performing The Black Parade, A Day To Remember's Homesick, Jimmy Eat World's Bleed American, Pierce The Veil's Collide With The Sky, The Used's In Love and Death, Simple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls, Dashboard Confessional's Dusk and Summer, in addition to rare reunions from Cobra Starship performing ¡Viva La Cobra!, Chiodos performing All's Well That Ends Well, Hey Monday performing Hold On Tight and much more.

Related Stories

My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy Lead When We Were Young Lineup

When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date

First Day Of When We Were Young Festival Canceled

Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup

News > We Were Young