Arch Enemy Part Ways With Jeff Loomis

Arch Enemy have announced that they have amicably parted ways with long time member Jeff Loomis and have recruited guitarist Joey Concepcion to replace him.

Band founder Michael Amott shared, "It's been a joy having Jeff play with Arch Enemy for close to a decade, we truly had a blast touring around the world together! We were friends long before we played music together and we remain even closer buddies now, which feels great. We respect that he's in a place and time in life where he needs to step out of Arch Enemy and we all wish him nothing but the best moving forward. The only constant is change, and this is one of those moments where things had to change a little to move forward in a satisfactory way for everyone involved. With all that said, we are extremely pleased to announce that we have recruited Joey Concepcion as our new guitarist! Joey's a phenomenal talent and has been a friend of the band for a long time, he even filled in for Jeff on a couple of European festival shows back in 2018. We have touring and a myriad of other exciting things coming up on the horizon with Arch Enemy for 2024 and beyond and are thrilled to move forward, creating the next chapter and keeping the Metal flowing!"

Loomis said, "My time in Arch Enemy has come to an end. I have had a great time (9 years!) of playing and touring with them, but now it's time to enter a new chapter in my life. I wish Alissa, Michael, Sharlee and Daniel the very best and consider them all lifelong friends. I'd also like to thank the crew that have always been nothing but kind to me. Their hard work and dedication towards the band is incredible, and we wouldn't be able to put on the great shows without them. Thank you again for all your support over the years and Happy New Year".

Concepcion added, "It's an honor and a privilege to be working with Arch Enemy and I'm very much looking forward to shredding stages across the globe together, playing for and meeting all the fans!"

