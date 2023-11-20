Billy Idol: State Line Makes Streaming Debut This Week With Special Live Chat

(The Press House) Following a successful limited theatrical run, Billy Idol: State Line, a Vertigo Live concert film documenting the rock legend's April show at the famed Hoover Dam-the first ever concert performed at the location-is making its streaming/video on demand debut via Veeps on Saturday, November 25 at noon PT. Billy Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens will be on hand for the debut live stream/chat here.

The special film-part docu-concert, part live performance-is free for Veeps All Access subscribers, and individual tickets can be purchased at Veeps.com. Fans around the world will be able to access the show at Veeps.com as well as via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS and Android. The film is available for ticket holders and All Access subscribers to rewatch through December 7. The Veeps stream exclusively features bonus, never before seen footage of Idol performing the tracks "Rebel Yell" and "Bitter Taste" at the Hoover Dam. Fans can also use code IDOL15 or VEEPS15 to get 15% off all State Line merch at billyidolstore.com.

The movie highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idol's iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.

