.

Extreme Deliver 'Thicker Than Blood' Video

Bruce Henne | 11-24-2023
Extreme Photo by Roman Sobus for antiMusic
Photo by Roman Sobus for antiMusic

(hennemusic) Extreme is debuting a video for "Thicker Than Blood", a track from its latest album "Six." Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt produced and recorded "Six" in his home studio; the set marks the Boston band's first new full record in 15 years.

"With 'Thicker Than Blood' we wanted to shoot a video that celebrates the 5th and most important member of the band: our fans," says Bettencourt. "So we shot it from the fans point of view. No matter how great a band believes they are... you cannot achieve your dreams of touring the world and doing what you love the most, performing, without your fans. It's the most important relationship in our career."

Starting next week, Extreme will perform across the UK and Europe over the next month before resuming the Thicker Than Blood tour in New Jersey in late January.

Watch the "Thicker Than Blood" video here.

Related Stories
Extreme Deliver 'Thicker Than Blood' Video

Extreme Debut Video For Six Single Hurricane

Extreme Announce 2024 US Tour Dates

Extreme Release 'The Mask' Video

Extreme Share New Single 'Small Town Beautiful'

News > Extreme

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Not Invited For Full The Best Of All Worlds Tour Says Hagar- Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video- more

David Lee Roth Accepts Sammy Hagar's Tour Invitation- Tool Jam With Rush Legend Alex Lifeson- Maneskin Rock 'Jolene' With Dolly Parton- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack

Lee Oskar - She Said Mahalo

Rock Reads: Iron Maiden

Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass

Latest News

David Lee Roth Not Invited For Full The Best Of All Worlds Tour Says Hagar

Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video

The Black Crowes Release Video For Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'

Extreme Deliver 'Thicker Than Blood' Video

Queen Share 'The Encore' Episode Of The Greatest Live

Squeeze Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

The Allman Betts Family Revival Add New Special Guests To 2023 Tour

Nick Oliveri Takes Fans On 'Death March'