Extreme Deliver 'Thicker Than Blood' Video

Photo by Roman Sobus for antiMusic

(hennemusic) Extreme is debuting a video for "Thicker Than Blood", a track from its latest album "Six." Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt produced and recorded "Six" in his home studio; the set marks the Boston band's first new full record in 15 years.

"With 'Thicker Than Blood' we wanted to shoot a video that celebrates the 5th and most important member of the band: our fans," says Bettencourt. "So we shot it from the fans point of view. No matter how great a band believes they are... you cannot achieve your dreams of touring the world and doing what you love the most, performing, without your fans. It's the most important relationship in our career."

Starting next week, Extreme will perform across the UK and Europe over the next month before resuming the Thicker Than Blood tour in New Jersey in late January.

Watch the "Thicker Than Blood" video here.

