Nick Oliveri Takes Fans On 'Death March'

(Purple Sage) US stoner rock and punk icon Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss, Queens of The Stone Age) shares a brand new track taken off his upcoming "N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8 & 9" compilations - featuring rare and previously unreleased songs from his past and current projects - on Heavy Psych Sounds. Stream the song "Death March" featuring Temple Of Deimos now!

Hot on the heels of the release of his band Mondo Generator's new album "We Stand Against You" on Heavy Psych Sounds, Nick Oliveri is ready to present some new tracks from his personal stash with the exclusive and highly collectible compilations "N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8" and "N.O. Hits At All Vol. 9". This new rendition of Mondo Generator's "Death March" features Italian band Temple of Deimos and was recorded tracked during his latest solo "Death Acoustic Tour" in Europe.

Nick Oliveri is an American bassist, guitarist and vocalist from Palm Desert, California, most widely known for playing bass in Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age, and The Dwarves. He also performed with the reunited Kyuss under the names Kyuss Lives! and Vista Chino. As a bandleader, his main project is Mondo Generator, a punk/metal hybrid that he formed in 1997. Throughout his 35-year career in rock'n'roll, Nick Oliveri has formed and taken part in numerous projects, including Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic, Death Machine, Stöner, Desert Sessions, The Uncontrollable with Blag Dahlia, as well as appearing on Mark Lanegan Band, Masters of Reality or Turbonegro albums over the years.

