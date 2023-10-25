Nick Oliveri Recruits Slash For 'Chains and Shackles'

(Purple Sage) Nick Oliveri is streaming his previously unreleased track "Chains and Shackles" featuring Guns N' Roses legend Slash, which is the first track from the ex-Kyuss, Queens of The Stone Age star's eighth and ninth chapters of his "N.O. Hits At All" compilations - featuring previously unreleased and fresh songs from his past and current projects - that will arrive on January 19th through Heavy Psych Sounds.

NICK OLIVERI is an American bassist, guitarist and vocalist from Palm Desert, California, most widely known for playing bass in Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age, and The Dwarves. He also performed with the reunited Kyuss under the names Kyuss Lives! and Vista Chino. As a bandleader, his main project is Mondo Generator, a punk/metal hybrid that he formed in 1997. Throughout his 35-year career in rock'n'roll, Nick Oliveri has formed and taken part in numerous projects, including Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic, Death Machine, Stöner, Desert Sessions, The Uncontrollable with Blag Dahlia, as well as appearing on Mark Lanegan Band, Masters of Reality or Turbonegro albums over the years.

Hot on the heels of his band Mondo Generator's "We Stand Against You" album release on Heavy Psych Sounds, Nick Oliveri is ready to present some new tracks from his personal stash with the exclusive "N.O. Hits At All" compilations #8 and #9. Hear NICK OLIVERI and Slash fire on all cylinders with "Chains and Shackles"!

About the song "Chains And Shackles", he says: "The first single is an outtake track from Slash's 2010 self-titled album. Slash wrote the music and Eric Valentine and myself wrote the words. I feel the song is hard-driving and it has the right amount of uncensored dirt, filth, sex, drugs and rock'n'roll to be called a SLASH song! Until now, this track has only been available for those who happen to stumble upon it online... But 13 years later, it is available through the good people at HPS Records! Produced by the one and only Eric Valentine (producer for The Dwarves, Queens of the Stone Age). If you haven't picked up on it yet, it gives me a great sense of pride to have worked with these guys and to tell you about! So PLAY THE TRACK AND TURN IT UP!"

