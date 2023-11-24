Squeeze Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

(Republic Media) To celebrate their momentous 50th anniversary, British music legends Squeeze have today announced a massive UK tour for 2024. With a half-century distinguished by some of the smartest and sweetest guitar-pop made during the rock & roll era, Squeeze will be performing an impressive list of hits and rare gems from their extensive back catalogue. They will be joined by special guest Badly Drawn Boy.

Squeeze are one of rock's vital institutions, a band who carved out a distinctive place in the pop firmament with their vibrantly melodic, perceptive songs. Those songs were written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, the composers who have remained at the heart of Squeeze since its inception. 70s and 80s Hits such as 'Up the Junction', 'Cool for Cats', 'Another Nail in My Heart', 'Hourglass' and 'Tempted' led critics to label Difford and Tilbrook the "next Lennon and McCartney", an assessment that wasn't proven to be hyperbole.

Squeeze in the 1990s delivered exquisitely crafted records - 'Play', 'Some Fantastic Place', 'Ridiculous' and 'Domino'. Reuniting in 2007 after solo careers, the ensuing decades have found Squeeze continuing to build their formidable body of work, with the release of the vigorous comeback albums 'Cradle to the Grave' and 'The Knowledge'. Squeeze have stayed on the road through the early 2020s, taking time to record the 'Food for Thought' charity EP in 2022 raising foods and funds for food banks.

With Difford and Tilbrook joined by bassist Owen Biddle, guitarist Melvin Duffy, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson - the sound and spirit of Squeeze remains vital and vibrant for its fiftieth year.

Squeeze have confirmed that they will once again be supporting charity The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials, while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Fans are invited on the tour to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network. Visit trusselltrust.org/donate-food to find out how to make a donation to your local food bank and the items they most need this winter.

Joining Squeeze on their 50th anniversary festivities is one of the UK's most treasured songwriters Damon Gough aka Badly Drawn Boy, who also recently celebrated a musical milestone, 25 years of releasing music. From his still-towering, Mercury Prize winning debut The Hour Of Bewilderbeast in 2000 to the enthralling soundtrack to Nick Hornby adaptation About A Boy (from 2002); Badly Drawn Boy's beautiful and eclectic discography spans over nine albums including Have You Fed The Fish? (also 2002) Born In The U.K. (2006) and his most recent album Banana Skin Shoes in 2020. His set will feature a career-spanning set of hits and fan favourites.

Squeeze's 27 date nationwide tour, culminating at London's Royal Albert Hall, is only part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. Difford and Tilbrook are currently working on their first new material since The Knowledge and are deep diving into the archives for previously unreleased material. Watch this space....

Squeeze 50th Anniversary UK Tour + special guest Badly Drawn Boy

Fri 04 Oct 2024 Sheffield City Hall

Sat 05 Oct 2024 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tue 08 Oct 2024 Aberdeen Music Hall

Wed 09 Oct 2024 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Fri 11 Oct 2024 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sat 12 Oct 2024 Manchester O2 Apollo

Sun 13 Oct 2024 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tue 15 Oct 2024 Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Thu 17 Oct 2024 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Fri 18 Oct 2024 York Barbican

Sat 19 Oct 2024 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Mon 21 Oct 2024 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Tue 22 Oct 2024 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wed 23 Oct 2024 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Fri 25 Oct 2024 Ipswich Regent

Sat 26 Oct 2024 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 27 Oct 2024 Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Tue 29 Oct 2024 Guildford G Live

Wed 30 Oct 2024 Bristol Beacon

Fri 01 Nov 2024 Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sat 02 Nov 2024 Brighton Centre

Sun 03 Nov 2024 Plymouth Pavilions

Tue 05 Nov 2024 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Thu 07 Nov 2024 Reading Hexagon

Fri 08 Nov 2024 Swansea Arena

Sat 09 Nov 2024 Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Mon 11 Nov 2024 London Royal Albert Hall

