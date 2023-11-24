The Black Crowes Release Video For Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have released a video for their cover of the Memphis soul classic, "99 Pounds", as featured on the upcoming series of reissues of their 1992 album, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion."
Originally recorded by Ann Peebles and written by Don Bryant, the song is just one of 14 never-before-released recordings featured in the 2023 editions. The follow-up to the Georgia band's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", delivered their first No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with instant classics like "Remedy", "Sting Me", "Thorn In My Pride" and "Hotel Illness."
Due December 1, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" reissue series will feature Super Deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets that present a remastered version of the original album, previously-unreleased recordings, including 2 studio recordings, a live concert from February 1993, and the never-heard-before live in-studio performance recorded at the end of The Southern Harmony session along with b-sides and so much more.
A 2 CD Deluxe Edition will feature the original remastered album with the bonus CD "The Best of The Box", which contains 9 rare and unreleased selections from the super deluxe box set, while a single remastered LP version will also be available.
Get more box set details and stream the "99 Pounds" video here.
