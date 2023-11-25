David Lee Roth Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Wash And Fold'

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is streaming "Wash And Fold", a previously-unreleased song he recorded during a series of 2007 sessions with John Lowery, aka current Motley Crue touring guitarist John 5.

"It's called 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar & Grill', and it was designed as a jukebox musical after seeing what the South Park fellows did," Roth told Rolling Stone in 2013. "'Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar & Grill' is the opening theme song, and it's about an Indiana kid who goes to sleep - think The Wizard Of Oz - and the characters in his life, the butcher, the baker and the newspaper guy, pop out of posters and sing him a song called 'Giddyup.'

"And he finds his way to all the good things in life, having discovered rock in the Sixties, and there's a song titled 'Alligator Pants' - yes, I own a pair, I wore them for the last two tours. And things go horribly left-of-center wrong, of course, when you sell your soul to the devil, and one of the tunes is called 'The Sh*t That Killed Elvis.' So yeah, it's pretty stellar material."

Roth first worked with John 5 on his 1998 release, "DLR Band", before the rocker went on to join Marilyn Manson's band; he co-wrote one of three original tracks on Roth's 2003 covers project, "Diamond Dave", and joined Rob Zombie in 2005 before starting his current stint with Motley Crue earlier this year.

