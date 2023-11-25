Lionheart Feat Iron Maiden, MSG Alum Announce New Album

(Suspicious Activities) Metalville Records announces February 23rd, 2024 as the international release date for Lionheart's highly anticipated fourth album, The Grace of a Dragonfly.

The all-star band features Lee Small (The Sweet, ex-Shy) on lead vocals, Dennis Stratton (ex-Iron Maiden) on lead guitar/backing vocals, Steve Mann (MSG, ex-Liar) on lead guitar/backing vocals, Rocky Newton (Grand Slam, ex-MSG) on bass guitar/backing vocals and Clive Edwards (ex-Pat Travers, Uli Jon Roth & Wild Horses) on drums, percussion.

As soon as the previous album The Reality of Miracles hit the shelves in 2020, Lionheart knuckled down to record the next one, deciding early on that this time they would produce a concept album. The record centres around WW2, but the band very much wanted to make this an anti-war album, while at the same time remembering those who fought for our freedom.

The songs on The Grace of a Dragonfly m are sensational, with Lee Small's emotional lyrics reflecting not only the pain and grief inflicted by war on ordinary, innocent people in every conflict zone, but also their strength, resilience, and determination. Supported by Lionheart's superb songwriting, soaring backing vocals, beautiful twin-guitar harmonies, and atmospheric keyboards, Lionheart's sheer power shines brightly from every one of the eleven songs, culminating in a heartfelt prayer for peace in the world.

Each new Lionheart album has brought with it a leap in the quality of the songwriting and production, and this album is no exception. The Grace of a Dragonfly is nothing short of epic and is, by far, Lionheart's finest work to date.

Tracklisting for Lionheart's The Grace of a Dragonfly

1. Declaration

2. Flight 19

3. V Is For Victory

4. This Is A Woman's War

5. The Longest Night

6. The Eagle's Nest

7. Little Ships

8. Just A Man

9. UXB

10. The Grace Of A Dragonfly

11. Remembrance, Praying For World Peace

